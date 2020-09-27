Castillo (4-6) allowed four runs on six hits over four innings in a loss to the Twins on Saturday. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Castillo had a bit of a letdown performance after the Reds clinched a postseason berth Friday night. He allowed four extra-base hits (all doubles), the most he's allowed in a start this season, but Castillo was smiling throughout and seemed just fine, albeit not completely dialed in. The win-loss record does not do Castillo's 2020 regular season justice -- he was one of the best pitchers in the National League by any other measure. The right-hander lines up to start Game 2 for Cincinnati in the wild-card round.