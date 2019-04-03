Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes loss in strong start

Castillo (0-1) was handed the loss Wednesday despite allowing one run on four hits across seven innings to the Brewers. He recorded nine strikeouts and walked four.

The Brewers scratched across a run during the second inning with only a walk and a single, as the 26-year-old put a runner in scoring position with a balk. Both offenses were locked down the rest of the afternoon, as Castillo and Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta combined to allow only three hits while recording 20 strikeouts over 15 innings. Castillo lines up for a favorable matchup next Tuesday against the Marlins.