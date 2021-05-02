Castillo (1-3) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Cubs. He gave up three runs on eight hits on a walk while fanning five across 5.1 innings.

Castillo has now lost two outings in a row and continues to look underwhelming, as he has given up three or more earned runs in four of his six appearances to date. This translates to an inflated 6.07 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP -- two figures that would be career-worst marks for the right-hander -- and he's expected to take the ball next week against Cleveland on the road.