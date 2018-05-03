Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes rough loss against Milwaukee
Castillo (1-4) allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over six innings but still took the loss Wednesday night against the Brewers.
Castillo bounced back from a disastrous one-inning, five run start last time out against the Twins with his best start of the season. Unfortunately, the Reds offense was only able to give him one run of support. Still, this was just Castillo's second quality start of the season, and for the first time in weeks he was able to stay nasty (21 swinging strikes) without sacrificing control. Castillo's 4.1 BB/9 entering Wednesday's start was a major factor holding him back. This start can be a template for success for Castillo, but he still has to show he can follow it consistently.
