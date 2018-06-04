Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes second straight loss
Castillo (4-6) got the loss against the Padres on Sunday, giving up four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings, striking out three and walking one as the Reds eventually fell 6-3.
Castillo had seemed to be putting it together of late after a brutal start to the season, but he's now given up four earned in back-to-back outings, bringing his ERA up to 5.64 and WHIP to 1.45 over 67 innings. Overall, that's a disappointing return so far for a player who was touted as a potential breakout candidate after posting a 3.12 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP with 98 strikeouts over 89.1 innings in his first action at the big-league level last season.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Picking up start Sunday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Allows four earned runs in loss Tuesday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Beats Pirates to even record•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Works around baserunners Saturday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Beats Dodgers for third win•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out seven in win over Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...