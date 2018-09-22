Reds' Luis Castillo: Throws 8.1 scoreless innings

Castillo struck out five in 8.1 scoreless innings Friday against the Marlins, allowing five hits and one walk in a no-decision.

Castillo was outstanding in Friday's outing, allowing just one extra-base hit while throwing 73 of 102 pitches for strikes. In his last 10 starts, Castillo has thrown six quality starts and three of those have been scoreless outings. On the season the young right-hander has a 4.30 ERA and 1.22 WHIP to go along with a 165:49 K:BB in 169.2 innings. His next scheduled start will be a matchup with the Pirates at home.