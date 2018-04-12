Reds' Luis Castillo: Throws first quality start in no-decision
Castillo allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts through six innings but took a no-decision Wednesday against the Phillies.
This was Castillo's best start of the young season, the first start in which he both lasted into the sixth inning and allowed fewer than four runs. He drew 10 swinging strikes in 89 pitches, and most importantly, after allowing four walks in his first 10 innings, Castillo didn't walk a single batter Wednesday. He still sits at 0-2 with a brutal 7.31 ERA, but progress is progress.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...