Castillo allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts through six innings but took a no-decision Wednesday against the Phillies.

This was Castillo's best start of the young season, the first start in which he both lasted into the sixth inning and allowed fewer than four runs. He drew 10 swinging strikes in 89 pitches, and most importantly, after allowing four walks in his first 10 innings, Castillo didn't walk a single batter Wednesday. He still sits at 0-2 with a brutal 7.31 ERA, but progress is progress.