Castillo gave up one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings in a 4-3 win over the Braves on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Castillo continued his solid 2022 campaign with another consistent performance which saw him throw more than 100 pitches for the sixth straight game. The workhorse didn't get the win as he was matched up against Charlie Morton who dealt seven scoreless innings, but he did enough to keep his team in the game and the Reds won on a wallkoff single in the ninth. Castillo now has a 66:22 K:BB ratio over 64.0 innings this season. Castillo is expected to make his next start Friday against Tampa Bay.