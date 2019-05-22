Reds' Luis Castillo: Throws shortest outing of year

Castillo allowed four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks across 2.2 innings during a no-decision against the Brewers on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old couldn't take advantage of the Reds offense scoring six runs through three frames. Castillo needed 75 pitches to record eight outs and failed to reach the end of the third inning for the first time this season. Still, owners have to be very pleased with Castillo's first 11 starts. He is 5-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 64.1 innings. Castillo also possesses a 0.7 HR/9 and .176 batting average against. He will look to bounce back in his next start against the Pirates on Monday.