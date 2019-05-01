Reds' Luis Castillo: Tosses another quality start

Castillo allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mets. He struck out seven but did not factor in the decision.

Castillo was unable to finish the seventh inning, but nonetheless delivered yet another strong outing Tuesday. The 26-year-old has yet to allowed more than two runs in a start and has a 1.45 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB through 43.1 innings. Castillo lines up to start next Sunday versus the Giants.