Reds' Luis Castillo: Tosses gem for eighth win

Castillo improved to 8-3 on the season after allowing just a single hit and a single walk while striking out nine batters over 7.2 frames to beat the Brewers on Thursday.

If possible, the incredible pitching line actually underrates Castillo's performance, as his lone walk was charged to him despite being finished by David Hernandez after Castillo was taken out during a rain delay. Thursday's start was the fourth time all season Castillo has done his work without allowing a single run. His 2.29 ERA is second-best in the National League.