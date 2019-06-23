Reds' Luis Castillo: Walks five in loss

Castillo (7-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and five walks across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Saturday.

Not much was working for Castillo in this outing, as he allowed his most hits in a start since May 27 and five free passes. Castillo has dealt with control problems all season, but the issue burned him in this one as three of his five walks scored. Castillo is 7-2 with a 2.56 ERA. He also has a 1.17 WHIP despite a .182 batting average against because of 49 walks in 91.1 innings. Castillo has also punched out 109 batters. He will be on the mound again at home against the Cubs next Saturday.