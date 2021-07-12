Castillo allowed one run on six walks and three hits over 5.1 innings in Sunday's win over Milwaukee. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Castillo struggled with his command all day, needing 102 pitches (55 strikes) to get through 5.1 frames. He left with a 1-0 lead but Amir Garrett let an inherited runner score to tie things up in the sixth. Castillo had finished at least six innings in his previous five starts and has failed to factor in the decision in three straight outings. He lowered his ERA to 4.65 through 102.2 innings.