Reds' Luis Castillo: Whiffs 11
Castillo (13-5) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 11 to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins.
Castillo allowed three earned runs in his first two innings of work. However, he rebounded to retire 10 of the next 11 batters he faced -- seven of which were strikeouts. While Jorge Alfaro took him deep in the sixth inning to put somewhat of a damper on his performance, Castillo still came away with a victory while racking of plenty of punchouts. For the season, he now owns a strong 3.21 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 160 innings. He's in line to draw his next start Sunday at St. Louis.
