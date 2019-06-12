Reds' Luis Castillo: Whiffs six in no decision
Castillo allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings Tuesday against the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.
Castillo's only earned run came on a homer by Carlos Santana in the fourth inning. He was tagged for three other extra-base hits -- all doubles -- but worked around them with timely strikeouts, particularly in the sixth frame when he struck out the final two batters with the bases loaded. Castillo now has a 2.20 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 81.2 innings to go along with 96 strikeouts. His next start is currently scheduled for Monday against Houston.
