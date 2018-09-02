Reds' Luis Castillo: Wins in strong effort

Castillo (8-11) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 11 across 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Cardinals.

Castillo flashed his tantalizing potential again on Saturday, dominating the Cardinals by recording 18 of his 20 outs via either strikeout or groundball. He was plenty deceptive -- he generated 20 swinging strikes on 104 total pitches -- and set a new career-high with the 11-strikeout performance. Castillo has been much improved since the All-Star break, turning in a 3.15 ERA to go along with 46 strikeouts in 40 innings despite two starts in which he allowed five earned runs.