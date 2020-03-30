Reds' Luis Castillo: Working on slider
Castillo spent a portion of his spring training working on improving his slider, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Pitching coach Derek Johnson spoke of that work developing the slider: "There were some (strikeouts) on his slider, which I think has gotten better. I don't have the numbers in front of me on what he struck out guys with. Of course, the changeup is a weapon. I also think in time guys are going to start looking for his changeup more."
Last year, Castillo threw his slider the least often of his four pitches, throwing it 17 percent of the time. It generated a lot of whiffs (47.5%), and a low batting average against (.190), but opposing hitters did some damage when they made contact, slugging .452 against it. The changeup will always be his best pitch, but it would help him if he had a second reliable offspeed offering.
