Reds' Luis Castillo: Works around baserunners Saturday
Castillo struck out four batters in five innings in a no decision Saturday against the Cubs, walking five and allowing six hits but just one run.
Castillo didn't have a single clean inning but nevertheless escaped without major damage. He got out a bases-loaded one-out jam in the top of the first inning by getting Kyle Schwarber to ground into a double-play, setting the tone for a shaky outing. In all five innings, he managed to strand a runner in scoring position, but only once did he allow a runner to cross the plate. It certainly wasn't a spectacular performance, but it served to bring the young righty's ERA down to 5.61. He'll next take the hill Thursday against the Pirates.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Beats Dodgers for third win•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out seven in win over Mets•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes rough loss against Milwaukee•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Lasts just one inning against Twins•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Back in loss column Sunday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Snatches first win against Brewers•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...