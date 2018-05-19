Castillo struck out four batters in five innings in a no decision Saturday against the Cubs, walking five and allowing six hits but just one run.

Castillo didn't have a single clean inning but nevertheless escaped without major damage. He got out a bases-loaded one-out jam in the top of the first inning by getting Kyle Schwarber to ground into a double-play, setting the tone for a shaky outing. In all five innings, he managed to strand a runner in scoring position, but only once did he allow a runner to cross the plate. It certainly wasn't a spectacular performance, but it served to bring the young righty's ERA down to 5.61. He'll next take the hill Thursday against the Pirates.