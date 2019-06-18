Reds' Luis Castillo: Works around six walks in win

Castillo (7-1) allowed two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and six walks across six innings while earning a victory against the Astros on Monday.

This was a pretty typical Castillo start. He's had control issues all season, but this was a new low, as Castillo walked a season-high six batters, raising his BB/9 to 4.5. However, opponents are also batting just .175 against Castillo, and as a result, he leads the league with a 5.4 H/9. That's enabled Castillo to post a 2.26 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He is also 7-1 with 103 strikeouts in 87.2 innings this season. Castillo will look to keep his strong season going and maybe display a little better control in his next start Saturday at the Brewers.