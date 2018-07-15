Reds' Luis Castillo: Works five useful frames in no-decision
Castillo pitched five innings in a no-decision Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits -- including a home run -- and striking out two Cardinals.
The right-hander's 53 pitches meant he was efficient, especially because he registered 36 strikes, but he still couldn't last long enough to garner a decision in the Reds' eventual win. He finishes the first half with an unsightly 5.49 ERA but has flashed his elite ceiling at certain points. Corrections to his left-on-base percentage (a somewhat unlucky 66.2, per Fangraphs) and homer rate (1.65 per nine) could go a long way to rediscovering the upside he teased in 2017 and many chased in the early middle rounds of mixed drafts.
