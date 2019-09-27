Reds' Luis Castillo: Yields five runs in five innings
Castillo (15-8) allowed five runs on five hits with four walks and eight strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Thursday.
The 26-year-old has been struggling with walks a lot lately, but this was still the first time he handed our at least four free passes since June 22. Unfortunately, it helped Castillo end this season on a downer note, though, he hasn't pitched well in September. In his last eight starts, Castillo went 4-4 with a 5.55 ERA. He ends the 2019 season with a 15-8 record, 3.40 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 226 strikeouts in 190.2 innings this season.
