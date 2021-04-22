Castillo did not factor into the decision, allowing one earned run on seven hits and three walks in four innings while striking out four in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Arizona, a completion of Tuesday's suspended game.

The righty has fallen short of expectations so far this season, pitching to a 6.05 ERA and allowing three home runs along with six walks. Opposing batters hit .233 against Castillo last year, but that number has risen to .317 through four 2021 starts. Despite his early struggles, the 28-year-old boasts the elite stuff to turn things around in his fifth season and justify the high price fantasy managers paid to roster him.