Cessa did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out two.

The bullpen imploded behind Cessa, allowing eight runs to turn this one into a laugher. Cessa did his job -- he had a lead when he exited the game -- though his fastball looked entirely too hittable at times. The Reds like Cessa more in the rotation, so he will remain there until injury or poor performance dictate otherwise. Cessa pitched primarily out of the bullpen last season, making 36 relief appearances compared to 10 starts.