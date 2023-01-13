Cessa signed a one-year, $2.65 million contract with the Reds on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After logging a 2.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP season in 2021, Cessa took a considerable step back during his first full season with the Reds. The 30-year-old reliever turned in a 4.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 80.2 frames while also missing nearly a month due to back problems. Cessa failed to strike batters out at a particularly high rate and struggled with walks quite a bit. If these issues continue, high-leverage opportunities may be hard to come by next season.