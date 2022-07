Cessa (back) is close to returning from the IL and won't need a rehab stint, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cessa has struggled this season after being a nice addition last season now the stretch run, posting a 6.68 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 31 innings. But with the Reds' bullpen decimated, he still might pick up a few holds down the stretch run.