Cessa will start Monday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Cessa isn't fully stretched out, but the Reds aren't calling him an opener. Manager David Bell further elaborated that Cessa may have a chance to stick in the rotation beyond Monday, citing his past experience as a starter. However, Cessa has not started multiple games in a campaign since 2018, so the team could also opt to turn back to T.J. Zeuch or give Brandon Williamson a few turns through the rotation prior to the close of the regular season. As a reliever, Cessa has a 5.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB across 37.2 frames this season.