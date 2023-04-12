Cessa (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

After a promising season debut, Cessa struggled against the powerful bats in the Braves lineup. The 30-year-old allowed a solo homer to Matt Olson in the first inning and a two-run shot to Ozzie Albies in the fourth before losing the lead to an RBI double from Sam Hilliard. Despite this performance, Cessa will remain the fifth man in the Red's starting rotation and try to improve his 7.00 ERA in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for this weekend against the Phillies.