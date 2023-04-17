Cessa (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing 11 runs on 14 hits and three walks in three innings during a 14-3 loss to the Phillies. He struck out zero.

Cessa served up a leadoff homer to Bryson Stott in the first and proceed to get knocked around for eight more runs before finally getting out of the inning. After a scoreless second, the right-hander allowed another run in the third and wasn't able to record an out in the fourth before getting pulled in favor of Fernando Cruz. Cessa's ERA currently sits at 13.50, and he has more walks (eight) than strikeouts (three) through three outings (12 innings).