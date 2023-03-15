Cessa "seemingly has the inside track" to win a spot in the Reds' rotation, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He and Luke Weaver (forearm) have been the favorites to capture the final two rotation spots, although Weaver's injury could give Brandon Williamson, Chase Anderson or Connor Overton an opening. Cessa has split time between starting and relieving in his career but pitched pretty well down the stretch in 2022 with a 3.65 ERA in his final seven starts. He doesn't offer much swing-and-miss but has some ground ball ability.