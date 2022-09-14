Cessa (3-3) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

He served up long balls in each of his final three frames as Ke'Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Cal Mitchell all took him deep. Cessa has been having trouble keeping the ball in the yard beyond Tuesday -- he's served up seven homers in his last 22.1 innings, saddling him with a 4.84 ERA over that stretch despite an otherwise solid 1.16 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB.