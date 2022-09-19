Cessa (4-3) allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one in five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Cessa gave up a season-high five runs during Tuesday's start against the Pirates, but he was much more effective on the road against St. Louis during Sunday's series finale to pick up his first win since June 14. Over his six appearances since taking on a rotation spot, the right-hander has posted a 3.95 ERA and 21:4 K:BB in 27.1 innings. Cessa projects to make his next start at home against the Brewers on Saturday.