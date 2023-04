Cessa (1-3) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings in a 11-7 victory over the Athletics. He struck out two.

Cessa turned in a decent start against the last-place Athletics, but he still has a long way to go before becoming a reliable option in fantasy. The right-hander hasn't lasted longer than 5.1 innings in a start this year, and currently has a 9.55 ERA. The veteran is tentatively slated to face the Padres on the road in his next start.