Cessa did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks over 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out eight.

In his fifth start of the season, Cessa turned one of his better outings as he set a season-high with eight strikeouts and did not allow a run to score through the first four innings. Nico Hoerner tagged him for a leadoff triple in the fifth and came around to score on a sacrifice fly. The second run came in the sixth after surrendering a two-out double to Seiya Suzuki, who scored after manager David Bell pulled Cessa. The outing was Cessa's second of at least five innings and moved his ERA under 5.00 for the first time since June 14. He is next scheduled to start against Pittsburgh next week.