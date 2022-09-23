Cessa will start Friday's home game against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Cessa was initially slated to start Sunday's game against Milwaukee, but he'll start two days earlier than expected after Mike Minor (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday. Although Cessa is starting on short notice, he should be fully rested since his last start was Sunday against St. Louis. Over his last five outings, he's posted a 3.55 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 25.1 innings.