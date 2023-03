Cessa is starting Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers after leaving Team Mexico before the semifinal of the World Baseball Classic, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic of The Athletic.

Cessa only threw two innings with Team Mexico during the WBC, and the right-hander will now hope to get stretched out before the start of the regular season. If Cessa pitches well, he has a chance to open the season in the rotation, and if not he could be a multi-inning reliever to begin the year.