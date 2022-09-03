Cessa did not factor into the decision against the Rockies on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two across five innings.

Cessa allowed two runs to score on a Sean Bouchard homer in the third inning. It would be Colorado's only two runs of the game as Cessa and the Rockies' bullpen would shut down the Rockies for the next six innings. Cessa tossed 43 of 69 pitches for strikes across five frames, his longest outing of the year. The performance actually improved his ERA to where it now sits at 5.18.