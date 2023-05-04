Cessa (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 3.1 innings in a 7-1 loss to San Diego. He struck out two.

Cessa failed to make it out of the fourth inning Wednesday. He'd eventually be charged with three runs while taking his fourth loss in his last five starts. While Cessa figures to remain in the rotation while Connor Overton (elbow) is out, he doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective. Cessa's ERA is up to 9.36 with a 2.20 WHIP and 11:12 K:BB through 25 innings this season.