Cessa (4-4) yielded three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Cessa coughed up two runs in the second inning and was tagged with a third in the fifth frame. The 30-year-old righty failed to complete at least five innings of work for the first time since Aug. 27. Since officially joining the rotation, Cessa has posted a 3.94 ERA through seven starts. He'll carry an overall 4.78 ERA on the year into his projected start in Pittsburgh next week.