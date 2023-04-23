Cessa (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits over 4.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Cessa had a much improved outing after giving up 16 runs across his previous 6.2 innings pitched. The right-hander got unlucky with Cincinatti's lack of run support, but he also needs to pitch deeper into games. The former Yankee has not yet completed the sixth inning this year, which will not be good enough long-term. The 30-year-old still has plenty of time left to improve, but this should be a legitimate concern for fantasy managers.