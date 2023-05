Cessa will be skipped on his next turn in the Reds' rotation, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Using a couple of recent off days to their advantage, the Reds will deploy their four best rotation options -- Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft and Luke Weaver -- next time through. Cessa stands 1-4 with a 9.36 ERA, 2.20 WHIP and 11:12 K:BB through 25 innings (six starts) this season.