Cessa allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings Wednesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Cessa turned in his first quality start since shifting from the bullpen to the rotation in late August. He allowed all three of his earned runs in his first two innings of work, but he retired 12 of the last 14 hitters he faced. Cessa has now allowed only five earned runs across his last 15.2 innings of work, though he's backed that with a much less convincing 6:8 K:BB.