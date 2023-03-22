Reds manager David Bell confirmed that Cessa will have enough time to build up to be ready to be a starter by the beginning of the season, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cessa was pitching with Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic prior to Sunday, and he threw only two innings in the WBC before his departure. The right-hander went three innings during Sunday's spring start against the Brewers, and it's reasonable to expect that he'll go deeper in his next Cactus league appearance. At this point it seems that Cessa is a lock to begin the year with the Reds in their starting rotation.