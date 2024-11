The Reds selected Mey's contract from Double-A Chattanooga on Tuesday.

Mey has a big-time fastball and impressed in the Arizona Fall League, where he did not allow a run while striking out eight and saving six games in 8.2 innings for Glendale. He has really struggled with his control at every stop besides this small AFL sample (16.4 percent walk rate at Double-A, 18.8 percent walk rate at High-A last year), so Mey probably won't be ready for high-leverage work in the big-leagues anytime soon.