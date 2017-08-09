Farrell was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Wednesday.

Just two weeks after being dealt to the Dodgers, Farrell heads to another new club, and will report to Triple-A Louisville. During his one appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City, the right-hander allowed two runs off four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five over the course of four innings. He's only made one start in the big leagues -- as a member of the Royals -- this season, and figures to serve as rotational depth during the rest of the 2017 season.