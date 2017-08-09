Reds' Luke Farrell: Claimed by Reds
Farrell was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Wednesday.
Just two weeks after being dealt to the Dodgers, Farrell heads to another new club, and will report to Triple-A Louisville. During his one appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City, the right-hander allowed two runs off four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five over the course of four innings. He's only made one start in the big leagues -- as a member of the Royals -- this season, and figures to serve as rotational depth during the rest of the 2017 season.
