Reds' Luke Farrell: Claimed off waivers by Cubs
Farrell was picked up off waivers by the Cubs on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Farrell heads to Chicago after spending a few months with the Reds. The right-hander has been a part of four different organizations this season, and has appeared in 10 major-league games over the course of the 2017 campaign, compiling a 5.54 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 13 innings. In a corresponding move, the club designated Felix Pena for assignment.
