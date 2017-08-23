Farrell was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Farrell pitched one game in the majors this season, which came while he was a member of the Royals. During 2.2 innings of work he struggled with his control and simply couldn't retire the opposition, as he gave up seven hits and walked three batters, all of which resulted in him allowing five runs. Now that he's been promoted from Triple-A, Farrell will add depth to the Reds' bullpen.