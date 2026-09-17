The Reds announced Tuesday that Holman (elbow) has been assigned to the Arizona Fall League, which begins Oct. 3.

Since being drafted by the Reds in 2024, Holman has logged just 15.2 total innings in the professional ranks. He underwent elbow surgery early in the 2025 season and didn't resume pitching until late June of the current season. Holman made four rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League but may have hit a snag in his recovery along the way, as he didn't pitch after July 21. His inclusion on the Peoria Javelinas' roster in the Fall League implies that he's healthy again and ready to stack up some innings.