Holman capped off a superb Arizona Fall League campaign for the Peoria Javelinas by throwing five shutout innings against Surprise the AFL Championship Game. He struck out six while generating 16 swings and misses, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports.

Holman has only thrown 15.2 professional innings prior to the AFL since getting picked in the second round of the 2024 Draft. He had Tommy John surgery early in 2025 and was slow to recover this season. But he threw 13 innings in the AFL prior to the Championship, and posted a 0.69 ERA and 0.923 WHIP with 20 strikeouts. It'll be interesting to see how aggressive the Reds are in placing him in 2027.