Weaver (2-4) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five batters over three-plus innings.

Weaver's wildness was largely to blame for his poor outing, as he threw only 46 of 83 pitches for a strike and tied a season high with four free passes. Those four walks came in a span of five batters in the third frame, with the latter two each forcing in a run. Weaver was allowed to close out that inning but was given the hook after allowing a single to the first batter he faced in the fourth. The right-hander was solid in a quality start against the Dodgers his last time out, but he's been otherwise awful of late -- Thursday was the fourth time in his last five outings that he's given up at least three earned runs while going four of fewer frames. Weaver's season ERA now sits at an ugly 6.98, and it's fair to wonder if he'll be long for the rotation with Hunter Greene (hip) and Nick Lodolo (lower leg) both expected to return later this month.