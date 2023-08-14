Weaver yielded four runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 innings during a Game 2 win in Sunday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

The Pirates greeted Weaver with two runs in the first inning and he never really settled in Sunday. He's failed to complete at least five innings in six of his last seven starts, including his last three. During that stretch, he's produced a 7.24 ERA, driving his season number up to 6.87 through 97 frames. Weaver's next outing is projected to be at home against Toronto.